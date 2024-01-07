The St. Meinrad American Legion Post #366, is holding an Open Mic Night on Saturday, January 20th from 7 to 11 PM central time with musician sign-ups beginning at 6 PM central time.

Bring your guitar, fiddle, or banjo, and share your talent. Sound and mics will be provided. Depending on the amount of people who sign up, each performer is expected to take the stage for approximately 15 minutes.

There is no cover charge, and the public is welcome to come enjoy the live music and local talent. Food and drink specials will be available throughout the afternoon and evening as well.

For more information, contact Carol (Ubelhor) Troesch/ Inkspot Productions, LLC at facebook.com/InkspotProductionsLLC, by email at writstuf@psci.net, or by phone at 812-309-8523.