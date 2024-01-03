Latest News

Gregory Woods, 50, of Huntingburg passed away at his home on Monday, January 1st.

Greg was born April 14, 1973 in Salem, IN to Ronald Woods and Sandra Leinenbach. Greg was an Engineer at Kimball Electronics. He enjoyed playing pool and guitar.

He is survived by his mother, Sandra Leinenbach of Huntingburg. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Woods and his sister, Kimberly Woods Bell.

Services will be held at a later date.

Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand is handling arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com

