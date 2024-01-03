Jane Schnieders, 79 of St. Henry, passed away on Monday, January 1st at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.

Jane was born June 30, 1944, in St. Meinrad to Edward and Claudina (Schnellenberger) Meyer. She married James “Cricket” Schnieders on August 29, 1970 in St. Meinrad.

Jane was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Henry Church. She enjoyed going to casinos, reading, mowing her lawn, gardening, and her dogs.

Jane is survived by her husband James “Cricket” Schnieders; her son, Jason Schnieders of Lanesville; and two sisters, Carla Neukam of Huntingburg and Phyllis (Cliff) Nystrom of Grand Forks, ND.

Jane was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence “Oaks” Meyer, and Dennis Meyer; five sisters, Esther Ellingsworth, Rita Gehlhausen, Stella Tabor, Elsie Phieler, and Beatrice Ellingsworth.

Funeral services will be on Friday, January 5th at 1:00 PM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Friends may call on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com