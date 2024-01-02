The Memorial Hospital Foundation is offering over $77,000 total in scholarship opportunities for current high school seniors or students currently enrolled in post-secondary education.

The list of scholarships being offered includes:

Bethany Volz Medical Staff Scholarship – A $1,500 scholarship awarded to a high school senior who lives in the Memorial Hospital service area and plans to enter a two to four-year educational program in a health-related field.

The Doris A. Ackerman and Family Nursing Scholarship – A $1,000 scholarship for graduates of public high schools located in Dubois County, who are enrolled in post-high school programs leading to a registered nurse designation. Financial need is a primary consideration. Students with plans to return to Dubois County will receive priority consideration. Previous Ackerman Scholarship recipients may be considered and will receive equal consideration as graduating seniors.

The Kathleen M. Tempel Nursing Scholarship – A $1,500 per scholarship where scholarships will be awarded to residents of the Memorial Hospital service area or Southern Indiana area who are enrolled or plan to enroll, in post-high school programs leading to an ASN or BSN registered nurse designation. The desired outcome is that the recipient returns to the Southern Indiana area to practice after graduation. Past recipients may apply annually if they wish.

Lou Jerger Memorial Healthcare Scholarship – A $2,000 scholarship for current high school seniors or currently enrolled post-secondary students who attended high school in Memorial Hospital’s service area pursuing a degree in a healthcare field (M.D., pharmacist, anesthesia, radiology, nursing, etc.). Priority consideration will be given to those interested in the field of Anesthesia. The desired outcome is that the recipients return to the Dubois County area to practice after graduation. Past recipients may apply annually if they wish.

The Mabel L. Kuebler Nursing Endowment – Two $1,800 scholarships for graduates of public high schools located in Dubois County, who are enrolled in post-high school programs leading to a registered nurse designation. Financial need is a primary consideration. Current college students and previous Kuebler Scholarship recipients may be considered.

Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Magy Clark Volunteer Scholarship – A $1,000 scholarship presented to a current and active volunteer for Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. To qualify, applicants must volunteer a minimum of 80 hours (before March 15th, 2024) at a Memorial Hospital location and be pursuing a post-secondary degree or certificate. This scholarship is not limited to healthcare fields and is presented directly to the recipient.

Memorial Hospital Foundation Nursing Scholarship – 10 $5,000 scholarships for nursing students going into their final year of nursing education. The scholarship is intended to support future nursing professionals as they achieve their educational objectives, nursing licensure, and career goals in nursing at Memorial Hospital. The funds are payable to the individual recipient. As a part of the scholarship, the future nursing professional must sign an agreement to remain employed at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center as a Registered Nurse in a direct patient care area full-time for two years. This scholarship has its own separate application, which can be found linked on the website.

Memorial Hospital Foundation Scholarships – Eight $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to residents of the Memorial Hospital service area, one each specifically in Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Pike, Perry, Orange, and Spencer counties. These are for students who attended high school in these respective counties and are enrolled or plan to enroll, in post-high school programs leading to a degree in any health career field (M.D., pharmacist, radiology technologist, rehabilitation therapist, etc.). The desired outcome is that the recipients return to the Dubois County area to practice after graduation. Past recipients may apply annually.

Memorial Hospital Foundation HOSA Scholarship – A $1,000 scholarship awarded to a 2024 Health Occupations Students of America participant who is assigned to Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center pursuing a degree in a healthcare field.

The Mildred E. Schwinghammer Nursing Scholarship – A $1,800 scholarship given to Dubois County residents who are enrolled in post-high school programs leading to a registered nurse designation. Current college students and previous Schwinghammer Scholarship residents may be considered.

The St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship – A $1,000 scholarship given to graduates of Southridge High School pursuing a career in the healthcare field. Current college students who are graduates of Southridge High School may be considered.

Tom and Sue Strange and Amy and Patrick Todd Family Healthcare Scholarship – A $2,000 scholarship given to non-traditional students (as defined by FAFSA guidelines) residing in Martin County or Dubois County. Priority consideration for Martin County residents; secondary consideration to employees or volunteers of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED and be pursuing a major in a healthcare field. Priority consideration is given to nursing or social work majors. Students awarded a two-year scholarship will receive the award for two years or the attainment of the first associate’s degree, whichever comes first. Students awarded a four-year scholarship will receive the award for four years or the attainment of a first bachelor’s degree, whichever comes first. Recipients will not need to reapply each year and will be provided the information to renew the award for subsequent years provided all criteria continue to be met. Prior recipients are eligible to reapply once the initial scholarship term is complete.

Tonya Heim Nursing Scholarship – A $1,500 scholarship for current Memorial Hospital and Health Care employees. It is intended to remove barriers to degree advancement for RN employees of Memorial Hospital and provide them with financial assistance to advance their degrees to BSNs, MSNs, DNPs, or PH.Ds. in Nursing.

Applications for any of these scholarships must be completed by applicants and submitted online by March 15th, 2024. For additional scholarship information or to apply, visit mhhcc.org/giving and click on “Scholarship Opportunities.”

For more information regarding these scholarship opportunities, contact Deidra Church by email at dchurch@mhhcc.org or call 812-996-8426.