Mary “Diane” Mundy, age 60, of Jasper, formerly of Ferdinand, passed away on December 26, 2023, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.

She was born on February 14, 1963, in Franklin, Indiana to Kenneth Gene and Neva May (Madden) Peterson. She married her companion of 20 years, David L. Mundy, Jr. on June 11, 2022. Diane had previously worked at Cedar Crest School, the Schnitzelbank Restaurant, and Masterbrand Cabinets. She loved her family and cooking; she enjoyed the outdoors and traveling especially to St. Pete beach in Florida. She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, David Mundy, Jr. of Jasper; her son, Graham Roberts of New Albany; siblings, Freddie Peterson, Lisa (Jerry) Alstott, Donna (Joe) Hoffman, all of Birdseye; 6 nieces and 1 nephew.

A memorial service for Diane Mundy will be held at 1:00 p.m. EST, on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Fairview General Baptist Church in Taswell with visitation one hour before the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com