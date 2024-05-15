Marilyn B. Gray, age 84 of Jasper, Indiana, peacefully went to be with the Lord at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at her home. She was surrounded by her children /family.

Marilyn was born in Ferdinand, Indiana, on November 29, 1939, to her parents Aloysius (Olly) and Mary Ida (Bredhold) Weyer.

She was a graduate of the Academy of the Immaculate Conception, in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Her greatest treasures in life were her love for God and her family/children. She was a homemaker, raising her children, as well as her niece Wendy Wells, in Otwell, Indiana. Her true gift was in always welcoming people to her home and creating a loving environment.

When her children were grown, Marilyn was a dedicated seamstress at Best Chairs in Ferdinand. She retired in July 2010, following 22 years of service. Post-retirement, Marilyn found great joy in traveling with family. Some of her adventures included Hawaii, Curacao, Las Vegas and many other places in North America. When at home, she took great pride and pleasure in hosting family, cooking, gardening and being in nature. She was committed to her faith walk and a beautiful voice at the weekly Bible studies she attended.

Marilyn was a proud charter member of the Women’s Chapter #1740 of the Moose Lodge #1617 in Petersburg, IN, where she was honored into the College of Regents in 1985.

Surviving are her son Matthew (Cindy) Gray, and three daughters, Kimberly Gray, Robin Garcia (Tim Rink) and Denise Sharp (Randy Chappell), her grandchildren Holly (Alex) Dillmann, Katie (Nick) Waller, Jocelyn (Jay) Gray, Elliott Gray, Timothy Rink, and her great-grandchildren Ty Keifer, Savannah Jourdan, Rolan Young, and Maximus Dillmann,

Additionally, she is survived by her two sisters, Mary (Jerry) Troxler and Darlene Scott.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Donald Weyer and her sisters, Eugenia (Jeannie) Lannan and Sue Kleeman.

We extend Deep Gratitude to the staff of Heart-To-Heart Hospice for the care and compassion they provided.

Marilyn is forever in our hearts as she now continues to live with her Lord and Savior in Heaven. Until we meet again Mom, we love you infinitely.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony to honor Marilyn Gray will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at Traylor Union Church of God in Otwell, Indiana. Reflection time is from 1 PM to 3 PM, with service starting at 3 PM EST.