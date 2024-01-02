Latest News

Memorial Hospital Foundation Offering Multiple Scholarships Totaling Over $77,000 Gibson County Inmate Death Under Investigation by the Indiana State Police Section of Jackson Street in Huntingburg Closed for Water Main Repair ISP Investigating Orange County Inmate Death in Custody Jasper Community Arts Announces Thyen-Clark Cultural Center 2024 Gallery Exhibitions List

On January 2nd, 2024, at approximately 7 AM, Gibson County Central Dispatch was alerted to a medical emergency occurring in front of Corrections Officers.

The inmate was transported to the Deaconess Gibson Emergency Room where he was ultimately declared deceased. Gibson County Coroner and the Indiana State Police were called to investigate the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and the deceased inmate will not be identified until the family is notified. The coroner will be scheduling an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post