On January 2nd, 2024, at approximately 7 AM, Gibson County Central Dispatch was alerted to a medical emergency occurring in front of Corrections Officers.

The inmate was transported to the Deaconess Gibson Emergency Room where he was ultimately declared deceased. Gibson County Coroner and the Indiana State Police were called to investigate the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and the deceased inmate will not be identified until the family is notified. The coroner will be scheduling an autopsy to determine the cause of death.