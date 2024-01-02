Elleen C. Sutton, age 91, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 8:58 a.m. on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at home.

Elleen was born in Jasper, Indiana, on April 13, 1932, to Roman and Mary (Scheurich) Schmitt. She married Eugene Dale Sutton on April 8, 1952, in Seattle, Washington. He preceded her in death on March 17, 1993.

She was a 1950 graduate of Jasper High School.

She was a homemaker, worked at Jasper Seating, and then retired from Kimball Electronics.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Elleen enjoyed sewing, cooking, reading, working puzzles, gardening, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are 10 children, Steve (Kathy) Sutton, Evansville, IN, Mark (Georgette) Sutton, Loogootee, IN, Tim (Terry) Sutton, Brooks, GA, John (Rachel) Sutton, Shoals, IN, Terese (Von) Chavis, Evansville, IN, Patty Sutton, Mitchell, IN, Mary Ann Sutton, Jasper, IN, Martha (Everett) Yoder, Mentone, IN, David (April) Sutton, Loogootee, IN, Joan (Brent) Jones, Troy, TX, 21 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, one sister, Sr. Therese of the Holy Family Carmelite Monsatery, Denmark, WI, three sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Schmitt, Jasper, IN, Catherine Sutton, Loogootee, IN, and Patricia Sutton, Evansville, IN, and numerous nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are two infant children, Joseph and Glenn Sutton, and two brothers, Roman (Eleanor) Schmitt Jr. and Donald Schmitt.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Elleen C. Sutton will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sister Therese of the Holy Family, Carmelite Monastery, 6100 Pepper Road, Denmark, WI, 54208.

