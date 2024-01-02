Leroy J. Pieper, age 94, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 1:44 p.m. on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at home.

Leroy was born in on June 15, 1929, to Joseph and Rosa (Heichelbech) Pieper. He married his wife of 62 years, Geraldine M. “Geri” Pieper on August 29, 1950, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on December 9, 2012.

He was a 1947 graduate of Dubois High School.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, the Jasper K of C, and Jasper Outdoor Recreation.

He worked for Kimball International for 42 years and has been retired for 32 years. He volunteered for Northwood Good Samaritan for many years.

He most enjoyed spending time with family, watching IU basketball, woodworking, fish fries, and was very good at being a jack of all trades.

Surviving are six daughters, Kathy (Dave) Ring, Huntingburg, IN, Jan Pieper, Louisville, KY, Marilyn (Jeff) Doyle, Amelia, OH, Beth (Dennis) Gentry, Ireland, IN, Julie Burns, Jasper, IN, Lori (John) Mundy, Huntingburg, IN, three sons, Don (Marcia) Pieper, Webster, TX,

Jeff (Jean) Pieper, Ostrander, OH, Jason (Karen) Pieper, Jasper, IN, 19 Grandchildren, 16 Great- Grandchildren, five step Grandchildren, 13 step Great-Grandchildren, one sister, Marge Ruhe, Ferdinand, IN, and one brother, Joe Pieper, Lebanon, IN.

Preceding him in death besides his wife are three brothers, Henry, Ed and Al Pieper, three sisters, Anna Marie Reyling, Veronica “Sis” Meinking, and an infant sister, and one son-in-law, Carl Burns.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Leroy J. Pieper will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 8, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 7, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Heart to Heart Hospice, the Northwood Retirement Community or to a favorite charity.

