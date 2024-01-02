Latest News

Memorial Hospital Foundation Offering Multiple Scholarships Totaling Over $77,000 Gibson County Inmate Death Under Investigation by the Indiana State Police Section of Jackson Street in Huntingburg Closed for Water Main Repair ISP Investigating Orange County Inmate Death in Custody Jasper Community Arts Announces Thyen-Clark Cultural Center 2024 Gallery Exhibitions List

James R. Jones, 76, of Marengo passed peacefully at his home on Monday, January 1, 2024.

He was born April 30th, 1947 to the late George Ones Jones and Marguerite Ester Jones of Marengo.

James was survived by his wife Zola of 56 years. Together they had 5 children. Vella (Dean) Kennedy, Jama (Jeff) Dear, Jeannie, Aby (Troy) Ingle, and Clayton (Brandy) Jones, 13 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. 

Proceeded in death by his parents George and Marguerite Jones, a brother Howard W, Jones, his infant daughter Jeannie Joyce Jones, and a great Granddaughter Breahanna Lynch.

Cremation was chosen.

Online condolences can be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

Dillman–Green Funeral Home in Marengo, Indiana is honored to serve the family of James R. “Jim” Jones.

No Picture Available for this Memorial.

On By Jared Atkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post