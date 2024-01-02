James R. Jones, 76, of Marengo passed peacefully at his home on Monday, January 1, 2024.

He was born April 30th, 1947 to the late George Ones Jones and Marguerite Ester Jones of Marengo.

James was survived by his wife Zola of 56 years. Together they had 5 children. Vella (Dean) Kennedy, Jama (Jeff) Dear, Jeannie, Aby (Troy) Ingle, and Clayton (Brandy) Jones, 13 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Proceeded in death by his parents George and Marguerite Jones, a brother Howard W, Jones, his infant daughter Jeannie Joyce Jones, and a great Granddaughter Breahanna Lynch.

Cremation was chosen.

Online condolences can be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

