Robert “Bob” Demuth, 72, of Ferdinand passed away Sunday December 31st at his home surrounded by family. Bob was born on May 27, 1951 in Huntingburg to Othmar and Emmogene (Wendholt) Demuth. He was united in marriage to Shirley Schaeffer on May 26, 1973 in St. Martin’s Church in Chrisney.

Bob was a truck driver and the owner and operator of Demuth Trucking Inc. He was a founding member of The Early Days Antique Club and enjoyed collecting antique farm equipment. Bob loved traveling and spending time with friends and family, especially his grand-daughters.

Surviving is his wife of 50 years, Shirley Demuth. Two sons, Christopher and Michael Demuth both of Ferdinand. One daughter, Katie (Paden) Gullquist of Evansville. Three grand-daughters, Elliana, Leona, and Dorothy Gullquist. Two sisters, Pat Nordhoff and Angie Gogel both of Ferdinand. Two brothers, Charlie (Martha) Demuth of St. Meinrad and John Demuth of Ferdinand. His step-mother, Dorothy Demuth of Ferdinand and a step-brother, Mike (Glenda) Edele of St. Henry. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, James and Rick Demuth and two brothers in law, NorbNordhoff and Hilbert Gogel his father in law and mother in law, Edwin and Dorothy Schaeffer.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday January 4, 2024 in St. Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday January 3rd from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 7:00 AM until 9:30 AM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand.

