Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center were recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association, in partnership with Governor Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP, for their commitment to infant and maternal health at the fourth annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.

INspire, funded by the Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant, was developed to implement the delivery of best-practice care for Hoosier moms and babies and recognize hospitals for excellence in addressing key drivers of infant and maternal health.

Memorial Hospital earned a Hospital of Distinction recognition based on implementing best practices in seven key areas, including infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, obstetric hemorrhage, maternal hypertension, and social determinants of health.