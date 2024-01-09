The Ferdinand Branch Library will host an event called “Beating the Winter Blues” on Wednesday, January 17th, from 6:30 to 7:30 PM.

This event will have Psychotherapist Jenna Bieker Jones from Rooted Counseling and Consulting help individuals understand why they may be experiencing a mental health dip in the winter and provide useful tips on how to help prevent and reduce the experience.

Jones’ main focus will be on seasonal affective disorder (SAD), but the presentation is not intended to diagnose anyone professionally. What she will be sharing during the presentation includes information from the book “Winter Blues: Everything You Need to Know to Beat SAD 4th Edition” by Norman Rosenthal.

Those who attend the event will also have a chance to win a light therapy lamp.

To register for the event visit jdcpl.us/event/beating-the-winter-blues-2/