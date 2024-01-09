Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology is hosting an open house for its Graduate Theology Program in person on the weekend of February 17-18 and online Wednesday, February 21, at 6:30 p.m. Central Time.

Prospective students will get a chance to visit the campus, talk to current students, get questions answered, and stay in free accommodations. Register to attend by February 9. Registration and detailed information are at www.saintmeinrad.edu/graduate-theology/open-house/.

Those interested who cannot attend the open house may schedule a personalized visit with complimentary accommodations, sit in on a weekday course, and meet with an advisor. To request a personal campus visit, please email apply@saintmeinrad.edu or call 800-634-6723.

Saint Meinrad’s Graduate Theology Program offers a master’s degree in theology, as well as specialization certificates in Church history, ethics and moral theology, liturgical and sacramental theology, pastoral studies, scripture, systematic theology, and general theological studies. Graduate certificate programs are available in spiritual direction and in reflective practices.

Courses are open to lay men and women and to permanent deacons. For more information, visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/graduate-theology/.