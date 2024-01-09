The City of Jasper has announced the full list of 2024 appointments.

Advisory Board of Zoning Appeals of the City of Jasper:

Julie Dutchess – reappointed – 4-year term

Blake Krueger – reappointed – 4-year term

Alcoholic Beverage Commission:

Barb Kendall – reappointed – 1-year term

Board of Public Works & Safety:

Nancy Eckerle – 4-year term

Tim Bell – 4-year term

Dean Vonderheide – 4-year term

Dubois County Solid Waste Board:

Kevin Manley – 1-year term

Dubois County Tourism Commission:

Shelby Gidley – reappointed – 2-year term

Kurt Vonderheide – reappointed – 2-year term

Hospital Authority of the City of Jasper:

Scott Blazey – reappointed

Ed Cole – reappointed – 4-year term

Indiana 15 Regional Planning Commission:

Paul Lorey – reappointed – 1-year term

Jasper City Park & Recreation Board:

Dana Schnarr – reappointed – 4-year term

Maria Buechler – Student Representative – 1-year term

Jasper City Planning Commission:

Lisa Schmidt – reappointed – 4-year term

Daniel Buck – reappointed – 4-year term

Paul Lorey – reappointed – 4-year term

Glen Pierce Jr. – reappointed – 4-year term

Chad Hurm – reappointed – 4-year term

Jasper Community Arts Commission:

Emi Donato – reappointed – 4-year term

Jay Hamlin – reappointed – 4-year term

Anna Uebelhor – Student Representative – 1-year term

Jasper Economic Development Commission:

Andrew Seger – reappointed – 4-year term

Jasper Partnership Commission:

Kim Lottes – reappointed – 3-year term

Stan Jochum – reappointed – 3-year term

Jasper Redevelopment Commission:

John Kahle – reappointed – 1-year term

Phil Mundy – reappointed – 1-year term

Laura Grammer – reappointed – 1-year term

Andrew Seger – reappointed – 1-year term

John Schroeder – reappointed – 1-year term

Stormwater Management Board:

Roger Messmer – reappointed – 4-year term

Utility Service Board:

Brian Hostetter – reappointed – 4-year term

Utility Sub-Committees:

Vince Helming – Gas – appointed – 1-year term

Chad Lueken – Electric – reappointed – 1-year term

John Schroeder – Wastewater – reappointed – 1-year term

Kevin Manley – Water – reappointed – 1-year term

City of Jasper Redevelopment Authority: