Latest News

Dubois County Chamber Announced Anthony Tarullo as New Executive Director Timbers of Jasper Memory Care Hosting a Ribbon Cutting and Open House on Thursday The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is Holding a “Time Out from Business” Event Two PAD, AAA, and Stroke Screenings Being Offered by Memorial Hospital in February City of Jasper Announced Full List of 2024 Appointments

The City of Jasper has announced the full list of 2024 appointments.

Advisory Board of Zoning Appeals of the City of Jasper:

  • Julie Dutchess – reappointed – 4-year term
  • Blake Krueger – reappointed – 4-year term

Alcoholic Beverage Commission:

  • Barb Kendall – reappointed – 1-year term

Board of Public Works & Safety:

  • Nancy Eckerle – 4-year term
  • Tim Bell – 4-year term
  • Dean Vonderheide – 4-year term

Dubois County Solid Waste Board:

  • Kevin Manley – 1-year term

Dubois County Tourism Commission:

  • Shelby Gidley – reappointed – 2-year term
  • Kurt Vonderheide – reappointed – 2-year term

Hospital Authority of the City of Jasper:

  • Scott Blazey – reappointed
  • Ed Cole – reappointed – 4-year term

Indiana 15 Regional Planning Commission:

  • Paul Lorey – reappointed – 1-year term

Jasper City Park & Recreation Board:

  • Dana Schnarr – reappointed – 4-year term
  • Maria Buechler – Student Representative – 1-year term

Jasper City Planning Commission:

  • Lisa Schmidt – reappointed – 4-year term
  • Daniel Buck – reappointed – 4-year term
  • Paul Lorey – reappointed – 4-year term
  • Glen Pierce Jr. – reappointed – 4-year term
  • Chad Hurm – reappointed – 4-year term

Jasper Community Arts Commission:

  • Emi Donato – reappointed – 4-year term
  • Jay Hamlin – reappointed – 4-year term
  • Anna Uebelhor – Student Representative – 1-year term

Jasper Economic Development Commission:

  • Andrew Seger – reappointed – 4-year term

Jasper Partnership Commission:

  • Kim Lottes – reappointed – 3-year term
  • Stan Jochum – reappointed – 3-year term

Jasper Redevelopment Commission:

  • John Kahle – reappointed – 1-year term
  • Phil Mundy – reappointed – 1-year term
  • Laura Grammer – reappointed – 1-year term
  • Andrew Seger – reappointed – 1-year term
  • John Schroeder – reappointed – 1-year term

Stormwater Management Board:

  • Roger Messmer – reappointed – 4-year term

Utility Service Board:

  • Brian Hostetter – reappointed – 4-year term

Utility Sub-Committees:

  • Vince Helming – Gas – appointed – 1-year term
  • Chad Lueken – Electric – reappointed – 1-year term
  • John Schroeder – Wastewater – reappointed – 1-year term
  • Kevin Manley – Water – reappointed – 1-year term

City of Jasper Redevelopment Authority:

  • Roger Seger – reappointed – 1-year term
  • Kevin Manley – reappointed – 1-year term
  • Tara Eckman – reappointed – 1-year term
On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post