The City of Jasper has announced the full list of 2024 appointments.
Advisory Board of Zoning Appeals of the City of Jasper:
- Julie Dutchess – reappointed – 4-year term
- Blake Krueger – reappointed – 4-year term
Alcoholic Beverage Commission:
- Barb Kendall – reappointed – 1-year term
Board of Public Works & Safety:
- Nancy Eckerle – 4-year term
- Tim Bell – 4-year term
- Dean Vonderheide – 4-year term
Dubois County Solid Waste Board:
- Kevin Manley – 1-year term
Dubois County Tourism Commission:
- Shelby Gidley – reappointed – 2-year term
- Kurt Vonderheide – reappointed – 2-year term
Hospital Authority of the City of Jasper:
- Scott Blazey – reappointed
- Ed Cole – reappointed – 4-year term
Indiana 15 Regional Planning Commission:
- Paul Lorey – reappointed – 1-year term
Jasper City Park & Recreation Board:
- Dana Schnarr – reappointed – 4-year term
- Maria Buechler – Student Representative – 1-year term
Jasper City Planning Commission:
- Lisa Schmidt – reappointed – 4-year term
- Daniel Buck – reappointed – 4-year term
- Paul Lorey – reappointed – 4-year term
- Glen Pierce Jr. – reappointed – 4-year term
- Chad Hurm – reappointed – 4-year term
Jasper Community Arts Commission:
- Emi Donato – reappointed – 4-year term
- Jay Hamlin – reappointed – 4-year term
- Anna Uebelhor – Student Representative – 1-year term
Jasper Economic Development Commission:
- Andrew Seger – reappointed – 4-year term
Jasper Partnership Commission:
- Kim Lottes – reappointed – 3-year term
- Stan Jochum – reappointed – 3-year term
Jasper Redevelopment Commission:
- John Kahle – reappointed – 1-year term
- Phil Mundy – reappointed – 1-year term
- Laura Grammer – reappointed – 1-year term
- Andrew Seger – reappointed – 1-year term
- John Schroeder – reappointed – 1-year term
Stormwater Management Board:
- Roger Messmer – reappointed – 4-year term
Utility Service Board:
- Brian Hostetter – reappointed – 4-year term
Utility Sub-Committees:
- Vince Helming – Gas – appointed – 1-year term
- Chad Lueken – Electric – reappointed – 1-year term
- John Schroeder – Wastewater – reappointed – 1-year term
- Kevin Manley – Water – reappointed – 1-year term
City of Jasper Redevelopment Authority:
- Roger Seger – reappointed – 1-year term
- Kevin Manley – reappointed – 1-year term
- Tara Eckman – reappointed – 1-year term