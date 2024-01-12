Jacklyn R. McKee, age 88, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 7:55 p.m. on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Jackie was born in Akron, Ohio, on April 2, 1935. She was adopted by Jessie and Bessie (McMann) Harris. She married Robert J. McKee on June 28, 1958. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2006.

She attended high school in Akron, Ohio, and was a Kennedy High School graduate.

For most of her life, she owned her own seamstress business, Jackie’s, specializing in anything from the most intricate bridal gowns to the most basic sewing need.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. Jackie was very involved in her Faith, previously teaching Sunday school, and she watched Mass religiously when she could no longer attend in person. She also enjoyed reading and watching faith-based books and movies.

Jackie enjoyed crocheting, sewing, gardening, crossword puzzles, listening to music, singing, and spending time with family and friends. She was a sports enthusiast who previously played herself and also coached. She had a passion for music and was an accomplished musician, who sang, played the accordion, and drums, and earlier in her life had a Christian band along with her sister called the Traveling Harris Sisters, in which the two traveled and performed in numerous locations singing Gospel music.

Surviving are four children, Marie L. (Robert) Paugh, Pueblo, CO, Loretta A. McKee, Marengo, IN, Russell McKee, Tulsa, OK, and Edward J. (Rita) McKee, Jasper, IN, 22 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and one half-brother, Michael Martin, of Wisconsin.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are two great grandchildren, Brian Angelo Lewis and Mickey McClure, one sister, Marjorie Cleghorn and one half-brother, Roger Martin.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jacklyn R. McKee will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, at St. Joseph’s Catholic.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.