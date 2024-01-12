The University of Southern Indiana has promoted Jeff Sickman to Assistant Vice President for Finance and Administration and Assistant Treasurer and Jina Platts to Director of University Accounting. Both positions are effective immediately. Sickman will report to Steve Bridges, Vice President for Finance and Administration, and Platts will report to Sickman.

Sickman has assumed his new position alongside Mary Hupfer, Associate Vice President for Finance and Administration and Foundation Fiscal Officer, who will retire on July 1st, 2025, with 34 years of service at USI. She will be on sabbatical leave from January 1st through June 30th, 2025.

As Assistant Vice President for Finance and Administration and Assistant Treasurer, Sickman is responsible for the functional areas of University Accounting, University Budgeting, Bursar, Campus Store, and the Student Financial Success Center. He also oversees the preparation of the annual financial report, the operating and capital budgets, and the biennial budget request to the State of Indiana, as well as presents proposed budgets and audited financial reports to the USI Board of Trustees.

During his 30-year USI career, Sickman has served in several leadership roles, most recently as Controller and Assistant Treasurer since 2016.

Sickman received a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1993 and a master’s degree in business administration in 2000, both from USI.

As Director of University Accounting, Platts oversees all University accounting functions, including preparation of the annual financial statements, leadership of internal and external audits, implementation of new accounting standards, and development of interim financial statements for the USI Board of Trustees. She also administers all University Accounting guidelines, general ledger accounting, grant accounting, property accounting, and accounts payable.

Most recently, Platts has served as Assistant Controller since 2011. In her nearly 24-year career, she has served in many other leadership roles at the University.

Platts earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s in business administration from USI.