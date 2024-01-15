Janet Rose “Jan” Leech, age 79, of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

She was born March 20, 1944, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Clayton Archie and Opal (Huff) Borden; and married Ronald Leech on May 15, 1965, at the Birdseye Christian Church in Birdseye. Jan retired from Kimball Electronics where she worked for 42 years. She was a member of the Birdseye Christian Church, a 50-year member of the Moose Lodge in Jasper, and a lifetime member of the Birdseye Conservation Club. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald “Ron” Leech, who died September 27, 2018; two sisters, Connie Mason, and Dee Wiseman; and three brothers, Archie, Jeff, and Donald Borden.

She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Johnny) Chumbley of Birdseye; four sisters, Phyllis (Danny) Yates of Middleburg, Florida, Cendia Letterman of Jasper, Deb Ernst of Birdseye, and Wyoma Gehlhausen of Birdseye; three brothers, Travis (Marilyn) Borden of Haysville, Joe (Donna) Borden of Birdseye, and Jake (Sheila) Borden of Doolittle Mills; sisters-in-law, Shirley Borden of Birdseye and Imo Borden of Huntingburg; two grandsons, Brandon (Michaela) Chumbley and Austin (Samantha) Chumbley; one great-granddaughter, Everly Rose Chumbley; and by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Janet Leech will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Birdseye Cemetery in Birdseye, Indiana. Pastor Ron Hickman will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, the day of the service. Condolences may be shared online at: nassandson.com