The Dubois County Museum will soon hold its annual Membership Dinner on Thursday, January 25th, 2024 at the museum, with doors opening at 6 PM for fellowship, and dinner beginning at 6:30 PM.

The meal will be served by Arnie’s Catering of St. Anthony and a cash bar will be available.

Following the meal a short meeting will be held with University of Southern Indiana Associate Professor Dr. Michael Strezewski as the guest speaker. He will give a presentation on the archaeological history of the Harmonist Tavern.

The cost for the dinner is $25 per person and reservations are required. Reservations can be made until Friday, January 19th. A special reservation form was included in the information packet mailed to museum members.

Any questions can be directed to Stacy at 812-634-7733.