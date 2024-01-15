Latest News

2024 Annual Membership Dinner Set to be Held by The Dubois County Museum Jasper Middle School Invites New Families for Information Night on January 25 at 6pm Murder Mystery Dinner Announced By Perry County Council on Aging Indiana State Police and Local Law Enforcement Successfully Arrest Two Individuals for Methamphetamine Charges Following Three-Month Investigation Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center Now Welcoming Volunteers for 2024

The Dubois County Museum will soon hold its annual Membership Dinner on Thursday, January 25th, 2024 at the museum, with doors opening at 6 PM for fellowship, and dinner beginning at 6:30 PM.

The meal will be served by Arnie’s Catering of St. Anthony and a cash bar will be available.

Following the meal a short meeting will be held with University of Southern Indiana Associate Professor Dr. Michael Strezewski as the guest speaker. He will give a presentation on the archaeological history of the Harmonist Tavern.

The cost for the dinner is $25 per person and reservations are required. Reservations can be made until Friday, January 19th. A special reservation form was included in the information packet mailed to museum members.

Any questions can be directed to Stacy at 812-634-7733.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post