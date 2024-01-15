Jane E. Knies, age 79 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:35 pm on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at home surrounded by family.

Jane was born in Jasper, Indiana on July 29, 1944, to Edwin and Myrtle (DeKemper) Seger. She married Perry Knies on April 23, 1966, in Holy Family Catholic Church.

Jane attended Holy Family Elementary School, was a graduate of the Jasper High School Class of 1962, and earned her associate’s degree from Indiana Business College.

She retired from Kunkel Insurance in Jasper after twenty years of service.

Jane was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, where she volunteered her services regularly.

She enjoyed camping, traveling, and spending time at Beaver Lake and was an avid animal and nature lover. Most of all she loved spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren, and watching their sporting events.

She is survived by her husband, Perry Knies of Jasper, two sons; Craig Knies (Janel), Jasper, and Chad Knies (Amy), Fishers, IN, four grandchildren; Kyle Knies (Fallon), Caitlin Knies, Nolan Knies, and Cole Knies, one sister; Peg Messmer (Ray), Jasper, and one brother; Jerry Seger (Jan), Freeport, IL.

Preceding her in death were her parents and one sister and brother-in-law; Nancy Mehringer and Lewis “Dud”.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jane E. Knies will be held at 10 am on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3 pm until 7 pm on Friday, January 19, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, and from 9 am until the 10 am Mass time at Holy Family Catholic Church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at becherkluesner.com