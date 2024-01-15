Latest News

2024 Annual Membership Dinner Set to be Held by The Dubois County Museum Jasper Middle School Invites New Families for Information Night on January 25 at 6pm Murder Mystery Dinner Announced By Perry County Council on Aging Indiana State Police and Local Law Enforcement Successfully Arrest Two Individuals for Methamphetamine Charges Following Three-Month Investigation Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center Now Welcoming Volunteers for 2024

Jane E. Knies, age 79 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:35 pm on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at home surrounded by family.

Jane was born in Jasper, Indiana on July 29, 1944, to Edwin and Myrtle (DeKemper) Seger. She married Perry Knies on April 23, 1966, in Holy Family Catholic Church.

Jane attended Holy Family Elementary School, was a graduate of the Jasper High School Class of 1962, and earned her associate’s degree from Indiana Business College.

She retired from Kunkel Insurance in Jasper after twenty years of service.  

Jane was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, where she volunteered her services regularly.     

She enjoyed camping, traveling, and spending time at Beaver Lake and was an avid animal and nature lover. Most of all she loved spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren, and watching their sporting events.

She is survived by her husband, Perry Knies of Jasper, two sons; Craig Knies (Janel), Jasper, and Chad Knies (Amy), Fishers, IN, four grandchildren; Kyle Knies (Fallon), Caitlin Knies, Nolan Knies, and Cole Knies, one sister; Peg Messmer (Ray), Jasper, and one brother; Jerry Seger (Jan), Freeport, IL. 

Preceding her in death were her parents and one sister and brother-in-law; Nancy Mehringer and Lewis “Dud”.  

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jane E. Knies will be held at 10 am on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3 pm until 7 pm on Friday, January 19, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, and from 9 am until the 10 am Mass time at Holy Family Catholic Church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at becherkluesner.com   

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post