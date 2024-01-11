Jeffrey M. Bawel, age 67, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family and friends at 10:35 p.m. (CST) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Jeff was born in Evansville, Indiana, on December 31, 1956, to Ray and Mary Ann (Witte) Bawel. He married Beth Brosmer on September 11, 1982, in St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was a 1975 Jasper High School graduate.

Jeff retired as a General Manager at Jasper Electric Motors for 42 years.

He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his family, grandchildren, and friends.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 41 years; Beth Bawel, Jasper, three children; Mitch Bawel, Jasper, Nathan (Tina) Bawel, Jasper, and Max (Tara) Bawel, Jasper, three grandchildren; Rainie, Ellie, and Avery, parents; Ray and Mary Ann Bawel, three brothers; Doug Bawel and companion, Sue Ellen Seng, Jasper, Brad (Sara) Bawel, Jasper, and Zach (Linda) Bawel, Jasper.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jeffrey M. Bawel will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 19, 2024, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana with burial to follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

