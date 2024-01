The Jasper Chamber has announced they are sponsoring the 25th Buy Indiana Expo.

The same as previous years, the 2024 Buy Indiana Expo will be held in the Exhibition Hall of the French Lick Resort & Casino.

The 2024 Expo will be held on Tuesday, April 16th. Early set up, optional golf and Expo reception will be held on Monday, April 15th.

If you have questions about the 2024 Buy Indiana Expo or want to register, contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.