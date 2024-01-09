Latricia Redden, 58, of Marengo, Indiana passed away on Friday, January 5, 2024, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

She was born on March 8, 1965, in New Albany, Indiana to the late Theadore (Ted) and Mary (Pirtell) Newlin.

Latricia loved spending time with her boys and especially her grandchild. She loved dogs and spending time drawing. She also was currently working at the White Flag Shelter for the homeless in New Albany.

Latricia is preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Bernie Newlin.

She is survived by her sons, Michael (Brittany) Bary, Nathan Bary, David (Sarah) Lester and Nick Redden and one grandchild. Also surviving Latricia is a brother Larry Newlin and sisters, Sharon Pate and Flora Mae Bye.

Visitation will be held at Dillman-Green Funeral Home in Marengo, IN, on Friday, January 12, 2024, from 4-8 PM.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 12:00 PM at Dillman–Green Funeral Home in Marengo, Indiana with Rev. Philo Jones and Rev. Steve Lock to officiate. Burial will follow at Old Union Cemetery, Milltown, IN.

