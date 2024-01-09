The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce has announced they have hired Anthony Tarullo as its new Executive Director. Tarullo brings to this role a strong passion, skill set, and a visionary approach to community development; all assets desirable to build and expand upon the Dubois County Chamber’s Young Foundation.



Most recently from Louisville, Kentucky, Anthony, and his wife, Adrienne, were recipients of the Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant in the spring of 2022, which facilitated their return to Dubois County.

Tarullo is aiming to enhance the local business and industry sector as the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Director.

In addition to the part-time role at the Chamber, he also holds the position of full-time Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County.

Tarullo can be reached at Chamber.Director@DuboisCountyChamber.com. For more information about the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce or to become a 2024 member, visit duboiscountychamber.com.