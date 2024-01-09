The University of Southern Indiana College of Nursing and Health Professions is hosting a Health Professions Day for high school juniors and seniors exploring careers in healthcare on Friday, February 23rd from 8 AM until 3:15 PM in the USI Health Professions Center.

The day will incorporate hands-on experiences within various health professions programs, interaction with USI faculty and current students, lunch, and an optional campus tour.

Representatives from the following programs will lead breakout sessions: Dental Assisting and Dental Hygiene; Diagnostic Medical Sonography; Food and Nutrition; Health Administration and Health Services; Health Informatics; Nursing; Occupational Therapy and Occupational Therapy Assistant; Radiology and Imaging Sciences; and Respiratory Therapy.

This event is free, but capacity is limited. Registration is required and can be made by clicking here. For more information, visit USI.edu/hp-day.