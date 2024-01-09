The Timbers of Jasper Memory Care is Hosting a Ribbon Cutting and Open House on Thursday, January 11th.

The ribbon cutting will kick off the event at 3 PM. The open house will then take place from 3 to 6 PM and will offer a chance for the Jasper community to take a quick, no-pressure tour of the memory care neighborhood. Every person who tours will be entered in a drawing to win a door prize. Additional special prizes will also be available for the first 15 people to take the tour.

There will also be opportunities to meet their team of memory care experts, including their Medical

Director, Dr. Campbell, and various appetizers, desserts, and specialty coffee will be served.