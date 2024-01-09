The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is holding an event called “Time Out from Business” on Thursday, January 25th from 5 to 7 PM, at Old National Bank located at 3603 Newton Street in Jasper.

This event is an opportunity to mingle, network, socialize, and make some business contacts. Complimentary drinks and appetizers will be provided. It is recommended to bring business cards to register to win various prizes.

At 5:30 PM during the event, there will be a special announcement made regarding Old National’s signature fundraising event, 100 Cooks Who Care, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 7th, at 6 PM at the Huntingburg Event Center.

To RSVP for Time Out from Business, email chamber@jasperin.org or call 812-482-6866.