In a bid to foster community health and encourage the “growing local” movement, the Purdue Extension office is making available kits of free garden seed packets for individuals keen on cultivating their own gardens in the upcoming year. Each kit, designed to support a medium-sized garden, encompasses approximately 30-40 seed packets along with comprehensive instructions for establishing and maintaining a successful vegetable operation.

These invaluable kits will be distributed until supplies last on Friday, February 2, 2024, from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. The distribution point is the newly designated Purdue Extension – Dubois County office located at Door #4, 505 West Fifth Street, Jasper, IN.

This presents an excellent opportunity for those looking to embark on their first gardening venture or individuals aiming to contribute to their families’ self-sufficiency by cultivating their own food sources.

For a wealth of gardening information spanning various topics, interested parties are encouraged to explore the Purdue Extension “Gardening Bulletins” website at: https://www.purdue.edu/hla/sites/yardandgarden/gardening-bulletins/

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to kickstart your gardening journey and contribute to the promotion of local, sustainable agriculture.