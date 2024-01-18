Excitement is building for the Huntingburg Softball League’s upcoming 2024 softball season as registrations are now open! In a move towards efficiency and environmental consciousness, they’re introducing a paperless registration process through Teamlinkt. They encourage everyone to embrace the new method for a seamless and hassle-free registration experience.

For those who may encounter difficulties with Teamlinkt, Feel free to connect with them via Facebook, and they’ll ensure you receive a traditional paper form for registration.

Online Registration is open now and will run until February 5th. You can find the link to register here.

Registration is open for any child born between 2011-2018. Registration is 40$ per player (20$ for additional siblings) and if registered after February 5th there will be a 20$ late fee. Practice for the season will begin in March.

Should you encounter any questions or issues during the registration process, don’t hesitate to reach out to them on their Facebook page. Their dedicated team is ready to assist, ensuring a swift resolution to get you geared up for the season promptly.