A culinary competition for students at Ireland and Jasper Elementary School, hosted by GJCS Food Service Company Sodexo is going on now. Six fortunate winners will be selected as finalists to compete at Jasper Elementary School on February 29. The ultimate winner of this exciting event will earn the opportunity to participate in a National Challenge with fantastic prizes up for grabs!

To participate, simply complete the recipe card and submit it to the school. You can find the recipe card here or by scanning the QR code on the flyer.

