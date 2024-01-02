Last week we brought you the story about the ACLU filing a lawsuit against Jay County Indiana Schools for the invasive search of a 13-year-old female student. Today we bring you an update on that story.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana today filed a second lawsuit, on behalf of a student identified as S.H., who was required to expose her bra and chest during two invasive searches carried out in front of multiple school officials, including the Dean of Students at Jay County Jr-Sr High School, Bradley Milleman.

According to the ACLU of Indiana complaint, the dean of students and school nurses, conducted two searches of S.H. allegedly to look for a vape. During one of the searches, Dean Milleman touched the back of the student’s bra clasp, and during another, the student was required to show her cleavage. The lawsuit claims that this very intrusive search violates the Fourth Amendment and has caused emotional and mental harm to S.H.

This lawsuit comes ten days after another student came forward and filed a lawsuit with similar claims.

“The fact that this has happened to multiple young girls at Jay County High School is extremely disturbing. Being made to expose herself in front of school officials is a nightmare for any young girl, and is certainly a nightmare for any parent,” said Torry Hernandez, the plaintiff’s father. “This is clearly a pattern and there must be consequences.”

“The searches being conducted at Jay County Jr. Sr. High School are completely unreasonable and have caused emotional harm to these young girls,” said Ken Falk, legal director at the ACLU of Indiana. “Schools are not constitutional dead zones and we are hopeful that the court will hold these school officials accountable.”

Here is a link to our original story from last week: https://wjts.tv/2024/01/aclu-files-lawsuit-on-behalf-of-13-year-old-girl-for-invasive-search-of-her-body-by-school-officials/

The complaint is available here: https://www.aclu-in.org/sites/default/files/field_documents/dkt_1_-_complaint_17.pdf

This press release is available here: https://www.aclu-in.org/en/press-releases/second-student-files-lawsuit-against-jay-county-school-officials-invasive-search

Jay County is in the eastern central part of Indiana, bordering on the state of Ohio, just under a 4-hour drive from the city of Jasper.