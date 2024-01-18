Tax season is fast approaching with the IRS starting to accept returns in late January and the end of tax season on April 15th, 2024.

To help in this tax season, Indiana 211 has partnered with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which offers free tax help to people who generally make $60,000 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly, and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their tax returns.

Through VITA, IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals. No application is needed to use this service. Assistance is provided at community and neighborhood centers, and other convenient locations throughout the state.

You can find VITA Locations by clicking here. You can also call 2-1-1 for additional information about free tax assistance resources available in your community.