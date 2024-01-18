Latest News

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center have announced two upcoming events.

Memorial Hospital is offering a continuing education group for persons with diabetes, pre-diabetes, or anyone interested in learning about the disease.

This support group is held on the third Monday of each month and provides knowledge to help you feel more secure, manage problems, and avoid hospitalization for diabetes-related issues.  The next meeting will be Monday, February 19th, 2024, from 2 to 3 PM in Memorial Hospital’s Board Conference Room B/C on the lower level, at 800 West 9th Street in Jasper.

For more information, contact Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Diabetes Management and Prevention Services at 812-996-0521.

Also, Memorial Hospital’s lactation consultants are offering free walk-in, infant weight checks on Wednesdays except the 1st Wednesday of the month from 9 to 11 AM. Lactation consults will also be available by appointment if needed, and appointments can be made by calling 812-996-0383.

Weight checks will be held in the First Level Conference Room. Enter the main entrance of the hospital and stop at the information desk. Signs will be posted directing you to the appropriate location, which is across from the outpatient lab.

