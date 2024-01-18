Ride into totality on the Spirit of Jasper excursion train during the total solar

eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024. Board the train for a 2:00 pm departure at the Jasper Train

Depot.

Enjoy snacks and refreshments along the journey to darkness. Disembark trackside in

a remote area to view the eclipse before returning to Jasper at 4:30 pm. Passengers will receive

solar glasses and logo’d gear upon boarding the train. A cash bar is available onboard.



The cost is $70/ticket. Tickets can be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=223473



Join them for this exciting adventure at the Jasper Train Depot located at 201 Mill Street Jasper,

IN.

For more information, call Jasper Park and Recreation at (812)482-5959.