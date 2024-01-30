Martin County – Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation in October 2023 after receiving information that Jeremy L. Sanders, 48, of Shoals, had allegedly molested a child.

Indiana State Police Detective Tyler Matthew and Martin County DCS conducted the investigation and submitted the findings to the Martin County Prosecutor’s Office. After reviewing the investigation, the Martin County Prosecutor’s Office filed criminal charges against Sanders, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Friday evening, January 26, 2024, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Sanders was arrested at his place of employment without incident. He was taken to the Martin County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Jeremy L. Sanders, 48, Shoals, IN