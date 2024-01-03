The investigation into alleged misappropriated funds from Warrick County Animal Control has resulted in another arrest.

During the investigation, Indiana State Police Detective Patrick Stinson revealed Jamie Hubiak, 35, of Newburgh, had surrendered 7 black poodle puppies to the Warrick County Animal Control in January 2023. Hubiak owns her own pet grooming business in Evansville. The puppies were vaccinated and re-adopted by her on the same day. The puppies were sold at her business for $350 each. When an animal is surrendered to the Warrick County Animal Control, the animal becomes property of Warrick County. Hubiak profited over $2,400 on these seven puppies. Since 2019, Hubiak has adopted approximately 343 animals from the Warrick County Animal Control. The animals she re-adopted were allegedly then sold at her business in Evansville. The veterinary services were paid for by either Warrick County Animal Control or Warrick Animal Guardian.

Perry County Prosecutor Samantha Hurst is the special prosecutor is this case. After reviewing the latest findings, the prosecutor’s office filed criminal charges on Hubiak and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Hubiak was arrested at approximately 5:00 this afternoon after she turned herself in at the Warrick County Jail. She was released after posting bond.

This is still an ongoing investigation. All inquiries should be directed to Perry County Prosecutor Samantha Hurst.

Arrested and Charges:

Jamie M. Hubiak, 35, Newburgh, IN

Corrupt Business Influence, Level 5 Felony Theft, Level 6 Felony Conspiracy to Commit Theft, Level 6 Felony Theft, Class A Misdemeanor

Investigating Detectives: Detective Patrick Stinson, Sergeant Brock Werne, and Detective Toni Walden, Indiana State Police