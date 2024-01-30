Governor Eric. J. Holcomb, Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner and Treasurer of State Daniel Elliott invite Indiana high school students to apply for the 2024 Governor’s STEM Team. Gov. Holcomb developed the competition in 2017 to highlight Indiana’s top high school students for their achievements in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

“Each year that this honor is awarded, it is always inspiring to see not only the level of STEM knowledge and experiences that the recipients have gained through our Indiana classrooms, but also how they are applying what they have learned to make a positive difference in their communities and our state,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “We are eager to once again honor our top students in STEM, and I encourage all interested students to apply.”

This program honors four high school students for their outstanding efforts and accomplishments in one of the STEM disciplines. Winning students each receive a $1,000 deposit into an Indiana CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings plan, administered by Treasurer Elliott and letterman jackets identifying them as members of the Governor’s STEM Team.

The submission period for the program is now open. The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, February 16.

“Providing a $1,000 CollegeChoice 529 account deposit to our STEM Team winners is truly an honor,” said Treasurer Elliott. “We are excited to support the dreams, hard work and future education of these amazing Hoosier students.”

The Governor’s STEM Team program will recognize the top high school STEM students in the state with consideration for coursework, extracurricular activities, work/research projects, leadership roles and community service.

Winners will be announced at a Statehouse ceremony in early May.

Indiana is known as a state that prioritizes STEM education and was recently highlighted as one of the top states in the nation for computer science, with 91 percent of public high schools offering a foundational computer science course. This commitment is also illustrated by: