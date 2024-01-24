The Dubois County Humaine Society has announced a Spay and Neuter Clinic will be open on Friday, February 2nd, 2024.

They are now starting to take appointments at duboiscountyhumane.org/make-a-vet-clinic-appointment.html

If you are foster to adopting an animal through DCHS, do not sign up through this link. The shelter staff will get in contact with you to set up an appointment.

All Services are by appointment only. If no appointments appear when going to the link, they are full. Continue to check back regularly at the link since new appointments are posted daily at 8 AM EST.

A non-refundable $15 deposit per pet is required when requesting an appointment. The deposit will be applied to your pet’s total bill and the balance is due before your pet can go home.

Pets must be a minimum of 2 months old and 2 lbs for surgery. They do not have a maximum weight range for surgery patients. All surgery patients who are at least 3 months of age and 3 lbs must be current on their rabies vaccine. If your pet is not current, the vaccine can be provided during surgery at your cost

Pre-surgery bloodwork is highly recommended for animals 8 years and older. This allows them to look for underlying conditions that may make surgery risky.

Surgery consent forms and paperwork should be completed online and in advance.

Cats must come in a carrier or trap and all dogs must be on a leash. If your pet is not in a carrier or on a leash, you will be required to purchase one from their retail selection.