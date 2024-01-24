Vincennes University Education majors and faculty will once again create an immersive literacy experience this spring, which combines the joy of reading with the beauty of nature.

Through the support of a generous $4,500 grant from the Knox County Community Foundation, VU will host a Story Walk for Knox County elementary school students and their families for a second straight year. Participants will embark on a scenic journey through designated pathways, encountering storybook pages strategically placed along the walking route. This innovative approach aims to foster a love for reading while promoting physical activity and engagement with the great outdoors.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Knox County Community Foundation for recognizing the value of promoting literacy in a unique and impactful way,” Education Associate Professor Lisa Miller said.

The grant will help purchase books, supplies, and materials needed for all activities and games for enrichment activities for the Story Walk.

The April 2023 Story Walk hosted by VU students at Kimmell Park was a huge success. They brought the illustrated children’s book “Mossy” by Jan Brett to life and immersed local children in the world of a unique turtle with a gorgeous garden growing on its back. After reading the story, the children enjoyed fun interactive activities and craft stations designed by VU students pursuing bachelor’s degrees in Education, such as petting a live turtle, creating mini terrariums to take home, building habitats for turtles, painting flower pots, and playing fun games. To further promote reading, children went home with free books. In addition to Education students, the Story Walk featured VU Theatre Arts majors in costumes and sweet treats baked by VU Culinary Arts majors. VU Conservation Law Enforcement majors also exhibited animal pelts and antlers.