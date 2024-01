On Wednesday, January 24th, 2024, at around 4PM, the Washington Police Department arrested 31-year-old Gorge Diaz Maldonado for the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Paraphernalia

Dealing in Methamphetamine

and most notably, Possession of an Altered Firearm

Maldonado was turned over to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office after the initial arrest and is currently being held on bond at the Daviess County Jail, in Washington, IN.