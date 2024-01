The Washington Police Department performed a traffic stop on Thursday, January 25th at around 1PM EST, leading to the arrest of 46-year-old Angel Underhill.

Underhill was arrested and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (OVWI), on two separate counts:

Count One: Criminal Recklessness

Count Two: OVWI while never obtaining a driver’s license

Underhill was booked into the Daviess County Jail without bond.