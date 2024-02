In this episode, Bill Potter sits down with Daniel Lawson, of the American Legion Post #147, to talk about the annual camp that teaches the importance of politics and democracy to current high school Juniors, from all around the state of Indiana.

To learn more about Hoosier Boys State: https://www.hoosierboysstate.org/

To learn more about Hoosier Girls State: https://www.alahgs.org/

