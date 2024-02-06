The Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 37th year will be filled with a diverse array of events and performances from spring through early fall. The 2024 Performance Series, presented by the Spencer and Perry County Community Foundations, will be anchored by multi-platinum country music artist Mark Chesnutt, a “Lead Singers of Classic Rock” night featuring former singers of the bands Boston and Chicago and an “Emerging Artist” night featuring Warner Music Nashville’s Walker County. The season will also feature some of the best nationally touring tribute bands in the country—ranging from classic to current rock and pop.

For the ninth consecutive summer, the Lincoln Amphitheatre’s day-to-day management and operations will be facilitated by the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) through a unique partnership with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR). IDDC is a state agency within Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch’s family of business.

“The Lincoln Amphitheatre is quickly becoming one of southern Indiana’s premiere destinations for outdoor performances and activities,” said Lt. Governor Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “2024 looks to be another entertaining season of events for the historic and rejuvenated venue.”

The 2024 Performance Series includes:

Saturday, May 18: Turn the Page – a tribute to Bob Seger

Saturday, June 1: 1964 – a 60th anniversary tribute to The Beatles

Saturday, June 8: Lead Singers of Classic Rock feat. Jason Scheff, longtime lead vocalist of Chicago, and Tommy DeCarlo, former singer of Boston

Saturday, June 15: Excitable – a tribute to Def Leppard

Thursday, June 27 – Saturday, June 29: Keeping Mr. Lincoln

Saturday, July 13: Burning Red – a tribute to Taylor Swift

Saturday, Aug. 10: Walker County

Saturday, Aug.17: Shake Baby Shake – a tribute to the golden age of Rock and Roll

Saturday, Aug. 31: Summer of ’69 – a 55th anniversary tribute to the music of Woodstock

Saturday, Sept. 7: Mark Chesnutt

Saturday, Sept. 14: On the Border – a tribute to the Eagles

Individual tickets for each of the 2024 Lincoln Amphitheatre events are on sale now at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com or directly at bit.ly/LincolnAmphitheatre2024. Each ticket price is inclusive of concert admission, parking, facility and service charges, as well as Lincoln State Park’s gate fee. Seating for all shows and sections is general admission/festival seating. VIP tickets include preferred seating, as well as a complimentary drink token redeemable for Pepsi or beer/wine products. Concessions, venue merchandise, and artist merchandise (when applicable) will be available at each event.