Brenda S. Bowman, 74, of Ferdinand, passed away on Monday, February 5th at Heart to Heart Hospice Center in Evansville. Brenda was born March 22, 1949, in Tell City to Cornelius and Billie Jean (Hale) Leinenbach. Brenda was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church. She belonged to the Ferdinand American Legion Auxiliary. Brenda taught nursery school for many years. She was known to have a “green thumb” and loved gardening.

Brenda is survived by three sons, Jason (Deann) Weidenbenner of Loogootee, Rob Weidenbenner of Belle Chasse, LA and Ryan (Jeni) Weidenbenner of St. Louis; two daughters, Chris (Steve) Fleck of St. Anthony and Ashley (Kyle) Peter of Bretzville; six grandchildren, Madison and Carson Fleck, KadeWeidenbenner, Lydia and Ezra Peter, Ava Peyronel; three brothers, Gary (Phyllis) Leinenbach, Terry (Grace) Leinenbachall of Florida, Michael (Heather) Murray of Kansas; a sister, Vicki (Chuck) Gormly of Florida. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Cornelius and Billie Jean Leinenbach-Murray; step-dad, Bob Murray; brothers, Jerry and Larry Leinenbach.

Funeral services will be on Friday, February 9th at 7:00 PM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Visitation will be on Friday at the funeral home from 3:00 PM until the time of services. Interment will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com