On February 5, 2024, at 1:05 a.m. Deputies with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and Officers with the Princeton Police Department went to the 300 block of South Main Street in Princeton to serve an arrest warrant on 33-year-old Tyler Keehn of Patoka.  Upon arriving at the residence Mr. Keehn was taken into custody and Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also seized.  Deputy Michael Owens transported Mr. Keehn to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia.  He is being held on the outstanding failure to appear warrant on a pending charge. 
 
Assisting Deputy Owens in his investigation was Deputy Wyatt Hunt as well as Princeton Officers Zach Strickland and Nick Rainey. 
 
All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
 

