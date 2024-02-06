On February 4, 2024, at 5:58 p.m. Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from a residence in the 7900 block of South 1100 West where the caller advised that their neighbor was actively attempting to break into their residence. Multiple law enforcement officers were dispatched to the residence and while en route the caller identified the neighbor as 47-year-old Timothy Dowdy of rural Owensville and advised that Mr. Dowdy was intoxicated and was out in the yard shooting a firearm.



Upon arriving at the residence it was discovered that Mr. Dowdy had returned to his residence and a short standoff ensued. During the standoff, 36-year-old Brittany Marginet, who lives with Mr. Dowdy arrived on scene in a 2016 Polaris Off-Road Vehicle and advised that Mr. Dowdy may have passed out from alcohol consumption. Ultimately Mr. Dowdy came out of the residence and was taken into custody. While speaking with Ms. Marginet Sergeant Loren Barchett detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath and began a DUI investigation.



Deputy Michael Owens placed Mr. Dowdy into custody and transported him to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with:





Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon

Battery

Intimidation

Possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer

Residential Entry

Criminal Mischief.



At the end of his investigation Sgt. Barchett placed Ms. Marginet into custody and she was charged with:





Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

Neglect of a Dependent



Assisting Officers were Owensville Town Marshal Rodger Leister, Indiana Conservation Officer Matt Clark, and the Indiana State Police.



All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

