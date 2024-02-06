David L. Lubbers, age 76, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, February 5, 2023, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Dave was born in Jasper, Indiana, on January 20, 1948, to Cletus “Skip” and Marcella “Sally” (Hackman) Lubbers. He married Linda Mehringer on March 22, 1969, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a 1966 graduate of Jasper High School.

He was a United States Navy Veteran.

He was a truck driver for Kimball and ABF Freight Systems.

Dave was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, the American Legion Post #147 and the 40&8.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors and with his family, grandchildren, and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Lubbers, Jasper, IN, two children, Scott (Christine) Lubbers, Jasper, IN, Stacey (Jason) Hildenbrand, Mills River, NC, two grandchildren, Layla and Natalie Hildenbrand, one sister, Jane (Carmine) Galati, Holmes Beach, FL, and one sister-in-law, Toni Lubbers, of Florida.

Preceding him in death besides his parents is one brother, Steven “Shorty” Lubbers.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Heart-to-Heart Hospice for their excellent care and support.

Private family services will be held.

