In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Ruth Wilson and Matt Weyer, of Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana, to talk about their upcoming annual fundraiser that celebrates the great business-people of Dubois County, and why funding Junior Achievement shapes the financial literacy of our future.

Call Ruth Wilson at (812) 457-2579 for more information or to reserve your tickets.

Visit https://swindiana.ja.org/ for more.