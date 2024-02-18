Glennda Mahoney, age 62, of English, IN passed away on February 16, 2024, surrounded by her family at her home.

She was born on September 13, 1961, to Charlie and Lucilla (Laswell) Mahoney in Paoli, IN.

Glennda loved her family and enjoyed arts and crafts.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings, Rich Mahoney, Randy Mahoney, Michael Mahoney, and Brenda Underhill.

Glennda is survived by her children; Windy Lynch (Bennie Cash), Tommy Britt (Christian Smitson), and Scotty Britt (Sunny Hawkins), her grandchildren; Blake Dayton, Willow Presley, Dylan Smitson, Dustin Lynch, Destiny Lynch, Dalton Lynch and her sisters Debbie Weckman and Marsha Gunter.

Cremation was chosen with a memorial service planned at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

