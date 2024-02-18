Late last night at approximately 10:23 PM the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to an ongoing domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived at the location they found 55-year-old, Kevin Abel, of Bedford, and determined he had committed intimidation against another subject.

Abel was transported to the Jasper Police Department, and while he was at the department he committed battery by bodily fluid on a public safety official.

Abel was then booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of intimidation and battery by bodily fluid on a public safety official.